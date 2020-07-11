Hermance M. Levesque, 87, of South Windsor, formerly of Honolulu, Hawaii, passed away on July 1, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital after a brief illness and complications of dementia.She was born on Oct. 30, 1932, in Van Buren, Maine to Emile and Anastasie "Anna" (Chasse) Levesque and was raised in the village of Keegan. Hermance loved to refer to herself as the baby of the family. In the 1970ss she landed her dream job as a civilian accountant with the Army Post Exchange, serving the entire Pacific region of U.S. bases. She was based out of Honolulu, where she embraced the hang-loose culture of the islands and the "Aloha Spirit."After her early retirement she dedicated her time in support of many charities and organizations, including the Newman Center and St. Francis Hospice Care of Hawaii. Hermance was a member of an investment club and enjoyed managing her own portfolio. She even waited to pass on after month-end and quarter-end just to keep things tidy.Hermance was an avid runner, participating in many local events, and helped coordinate the Newman Center Fun Run for many years. Her life adventures included skiing volcanoes (yes, Hawaii has a ski club), salmon fishing in Alaska, Colorado River rafting and skiing, and volunteering on an archeological dig. She lived a life many of us dream of, on her own terms.Hermance had a deep love of family, she enjoyed long visits and family reunions. With the dedicated help of CT Conservator Care, she moved to Connecticut in 2016 to live close to her family. The family would like to thank the Village at Buckland for the excellent care she received, and a special thank you to the professionals at CT Conservator Care for their advocacy and management of her estate,Hermance was predeceased by her siblings, Ernestine Violette, Emilien, Fernand "Freddie," Lucille "Suzie" Berchulski, Joan McDermott, and Marcella Norton. She is survived by her sister, Jeanne McBurnie of Bangor, Maine, along with many nieces and nephews and the numerous friends she made everywhere she went.All are welcome to remotely attend Hermance's Graveside Service at 2 p.m. (EST) on Friday, July 17. We plan to sing a rousing rendition of "Alouette" in her memory. Memorial donations may be made in Hermance's memory to St. Francis Healthcare Foundation of Hawaii atTo view the livestream and sign an online guestbook, visit