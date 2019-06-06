Guest Book View Sign Service Information Agawam Funeral Home, Inc 184 Main Street Agawam , MA 01001 (413)-786-9483 Send Flowers Obituary

Herve Mathieu, 80, of Agawam, Massachusetts, beloved husband of Evangeline "Lynn" (Tetreault) Mathieu, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Mercy Medical Center.



Born in St. Victor-De-beauce, Canada, Feb. 17, 1939, he was the son of the late Cyrille and Alice (Rodrigue) Mathieu and grew up in Canada, moving to Springfield in 1965 and then to Agawam for the past 46 years. Herve was a master builder and designer and loved building birdhouses and tinkering in woodwork. He was an avid Boston Bruins fan and loved boxing. Herve was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Lake George with his family. He worked for Roger Chabot Construction for many years and Country Squire Furniture for 20 years before retiring.



Besides his beloved wife of 59 years, Lynn, he leaves two loving children, Ghislain Mathieu and his girlfriend, Pam Duffy, of Broad Brook, and Marlene Mathieu and her husband, Francis Mathieu, of Chicopee, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Theresa Poulin and Jessie Tibbetts.



At Herve's request, his family held private funeral services.



Agawam Funeral Home has care of arrangements.







Herve Mathieu, 80, of Agawam, Massachusetts, beloved husband of Evangeline "Lynn" (Tetreault) Mathieu, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Mercy Medical Center.Born in St. Victor-De-beauce, Canada, Feb. 17, 1939, he was the son of the late Cyrille and Alice (Rodrigue) Mathieu and grew up in Canada, moving to Springfield in 1965 and then to Agawam for the past 46 years. Herve was a master builder and designer and loved building birdhouses and tinkering in woodwork. He was an avid Boston Bruins fan and loved boxing. Herve was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Lake George with his family. He worked for Roger Chabot Construction for many years and Country Squire Furniture for 20 years before retiring.Besides his beloved wife of 59 years, Lynn, he leaves two loving children, Ghislain Mathieu and his girlfriend, Pam Duffy, of Broad Brook, and Marlene Mathieu and her husband, Francis Mathieu, of Chicopee, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Theresa Poulin and Jessie Tibbetts.At Herve's request, his family held private funeral services.Agawam Funeral Home has care of arrangements. Published in Journal Inquirer from June 6 to June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close