Hilda C. (Carzello) Kaminsky, 80, of Enfield, beloved wife of 61 years to Lawrence J. Kaminsky, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Parkway Pavilion.
Daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Demayo) Carzello, she was born in Enfield on Sept. 20,1939, and was a longtime resident of Enfield and Springfield. Hilda worked as an executive secretary for Kaman Corporation and later for Third National Bank. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In her spare time, she loved reading books. Hilda enjoyed long road trips with her husband, Larry. They visited famous sites in many states. Her favorite city was Savannah. Hilda also enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, jai alai, trips to the casino, and playing cards with her family every Saturday. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church.
Hilda is survived by her children, Cheryl Santiago of Enfield and Mary Ann Drummond and her husband, Mark of Southwick, Massachusetts; her brothers, Gerald Carzello of Enfield and Joseph Carzello and his wife, Ann of Westfield, Massachusetts; her sisters, Clara Sanborn of West Springfield, Rosemarie Carzello and her partner, Cheryl Lafaille of Enfield, and Katherine DeLorge and her husband, Dennis of Enfield; her grandchildren, Shannon, Renee, Francisco III, and Maria; 11 great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Rita Carzello and Barbara Palmiter and her husband, Clay; her brother-in-law, Rev. Joseph Kaminsky; and many extended relatives. In addition to her loving husband, Larry, she was predeceased by her brothers, James, John, Michael, and Frank Carzello; her sister, Frances Rodenhizer; and her grandson, Daniel Santiago.
On behalf of the Kaminsky family, a special thank you to all of the Parkway staff for the kindness, loving care, and friendship freely given to Hilda, especially during the pandemic and her final hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Hilda on Monday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Please meet at the church. Masks are required for all attendees. Burial will follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery.
Donations in Hilda's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
For online condolences, please visitwww.leetestevens.com