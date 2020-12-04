Hilde Renate (Lehr) Goff, 82, of Vernon, beloved wife of Lincoln Goff, died peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020, at Hartford Hospital surrounded by family.She was born on March 10, 1938, in Stuttgart, Germany, daughter of the late Friedrich and Hilde Lehr. She will be remembered by her many loved ones for her commitment to family, love of travel, and great appreciation of nature. Rene grew up in Stuttgart. In her younger days, she traveled to England and worked as an au pair where she learned English, and her love for travel blossomed. On May 10, 1958, she married the love of her life, Lincoln, whom she met during his time serving in the U.S. Army. With him, she moved to the U.S. and made a home in Vernon, where she lived the remainder of her life. She spent years working as an office manager for an oral surgery practice. A lover of nature and travel, Rene spent a great amount of time in Cape Cod, where she enjoyed the beach, seafood, and cherished time with loved ones. She frequently returned to Germany and was the driving force to maintaining generations of family ties. Her love for travel took her near and far, creating lasting memories with family and friends.Along with her husband of over 62 years, Lincoln, she is survived by her brother, Reiner (Donate) Lehr of Germany; son, Ralph (Jennifer) Goff of Virginia; daughter, Christine (Jack) Hayward of Torrington. She was the beloved grandmother of Geoff Matous, Alison Matous, George Hayward, Michael Hayward, and Hannah Goff; aunt, cousin, and adored loved one of many others.At her request, services will be private.Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Please visitfor online condolences.To honor her wishes, the family prefers donations in her honor be sent to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 60 Church St., Manchester, CT.