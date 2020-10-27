1/1
Hiroko Hinata Rock
1925 - 2020
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our mother, Hiroko Hinata Rock. She peacefully passed away on Oct. 24, 2020, at Vernon Manor, Vernon.

She was born in Hitachi, Japan on Jan. 12, 1925, daughter of Chiyo and Ichiro Hinata. In Japan she leaves behind four sisters and one brother, and was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews in Japan.

She attended Albert I. Prince Regional Vocational Technical School in Hartford, from 1960 to 1962 and received her certificate in Fashion Design as a seamstress. She worked at G. Fox, Brown Thompson, and many bridal shops in the area.

She will be very missed by her children, Leonard Rock (Darlene), Alice Heavisides (Steve); along with her grandchildren, Eric Rock (Joylene) and her great-grandson, Tayden, who she loved with all her heart, and Melissa Rock and her longtime boyfriend, Conor.

The family wishes to express our gratitude to the many nurses, aides, and everybody at Vernon Manor for their exceptional care and kindness given to our mom.

Mom loved spending time with her family, especially going to New Jersey to visit her great-grandson. She also enjoyed going to New Jersey to the big Japanese market and New York City to eat the best Japanese food and take in a Broadway show. Our mother was a kind, strong, and independent woman. More importantly, she was a devoted and loving mother and we will miss her terribly.

Due to COVID-19, services will be private. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
