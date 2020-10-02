Howard E. Jorgensen, son of Charles Jorgensen and Sarah Jorgensen (Hall), passed peacefully Sept. 24, 2020, at Manchester Hospital at the age of 82.
He was predeceased by his wife Martha B. Jorgensen. Howard was a lifelong resident of South Windsor, graduating from Ellsworth Memorial High School, South Windsor in 1956. Howard worked his 43-year career at UTC Hamilton Standard aircraft. He also served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. Howard was an avid outdoor sportsman. He enjoyed sporting clays, fishing, boating and spending time with his family. As a lifelong member of the Andover Sportsman Club he held multiple state championships.
Howard is survived by his son, Howard C. Jorgensen and wife, Kathleen Jorgensen, of Enfield; his daughter, Martha J. Vigurs of South Windsor. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jeff Vigurs and fiancée, Ashleigh, of Boston, Massachusetts, Megan Mitchell and husband, Michael Mitchell, of Richmond, Texas, and Sean Jorgensen of Enfield. He also leaves two step-grandchildren, Jon Vigurs of Simsbury and Joe Vigurs of Las Vegas, Nevada; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Manchester Memorial Hospital and their staff for all their help and support during this difficult time.
An internment and brief graveside service will be held at the South Windsor Cemetery, behind First Congregational Church, 993 Main St., South Windsor, on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. Please bring a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that you please make a donation in his name to a charity of your choice
.