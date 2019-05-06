Howard J. Colson Jr.

Service Information
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-745-3115
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Howard J. Colson Jr., 65, entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Hartford Hospital.

Born in Springfield, beloved son of the late Howard and Ann (Mancuso) Colson, he was a lifelong resident of Enfield. Howard was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, a snowmobiler, and enjoyed going to the beach. He had attended Enrico Fermi High School.

He leaves his daughter, the light of his life, Sara A. Colson of Enfield; two brothers, Gary M. Colson and his wife, Leah Corriveau, of Springfield and Jeffrey J. Colson of Enfield; his companion, Darlene; a niece, Cheri Colson; and two nephews, Jordan and Colby Corriveau, who he brought to their first concerts.

The funeral will be Wednesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, followed by burial in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.

Calling hours are Tuesday, May 7, from 4 to 7 p.m.

