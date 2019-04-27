Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard K. Grames. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard K. Grames, 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



He was born Dec. 28, 1926, in Cygnet, Ohio and was raised in Perrysburg, Ohio with his seven siblings by Bessie and Howard (Hap) Grames. His early years were spent as a grocery store manager in Northwest Ohio, then a retail store manager in Canton, Ohio for eight years before being transferred to Manchester in the early 1970s. In the late 1970s he started his business, Grames Printing, where he and his family worked closely for many years before his retirement. During that time he enjoyed many years going to auctions and setting up in flea markets in the area. The last four years they lived in their daughter's home in Andover.



He leaves his "bride" of 72 years, Margaret (Fahrer) Grames; his daughter, Robin Grames (Scott); son, Mark Grames (Cathy); grandchildren, Jason Andrews (Sarah), Ryan Andrews (Allison), and Elizabeth Grames; also, six great-grandchildren, Jayne, Nathan, Graham, Blake, Brendan, and Henry who were truly the light of his life. He also leaves a large extended family of nieces and nephews. He was a strong, proud and loving husband, father, and Papa who will be sadly missed by all.



There are no services and burial will be at Fort Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg, Ohio.







Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019

