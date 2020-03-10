Howard P. "Howie" Atkins, 69, of Manchester, beloved husband of Deborah (Dobkiewicz) Atkins, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
He was born in Hartford, son of the late Howard Atkins and Doris (Tracy) Atkins. Howie was employed as a chef in several area restaurants over the years. He was an avid reader, sports enthusiast, enjoyed playing setback, and loved to spoil his dog, Kooza.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his three children, Tammi, Traci, and Greg (Stephanie) Atkins, all of Manchester; and five grandchildren, Zach Daigle, Gavin and Connor Martin, and Corbin and Trent Atkins, all of Manchester. He also leaves behind his brother, Thomas Atkins (Susan) of Hiawassee, Georgia.
His family will receive friends and family for calling hours on Thursday, March 12, at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, from 10 a.m. to noon. The funeral service will be held at noon. at the funeral home with burial immediately following in East Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made "In Memory of Howard Atkins" to Mary Cheney Library, 586 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020