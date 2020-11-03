1/
Howard R. Trickett Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard R. Trickett, Jr. 92, of Marco Island, Florida, and formerly of Enfield, passed away peacefully in Naples, Florida, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Born in Stafford Springs on Feb. 12, 1928, he was the son of the late Howard R. Trickett Sr. and Anna (Lucas) Trickett and grew up in Somers before moving to Enfield, where he raised his family. Howard was employed by Harry A. Starr and Son for many years before retiring. Along with his wife, he was a member of Hazardville United Methodist Church and later attended Venice United Church of Christ.

Howard is survived by his daughter Bonnie Capasso and her husband, Edward; two grandchildren, Lauren Vassallo and her husband, Joseph and Kyle Capasso and his wife, Lauren; three great-grandchildren, Harper and Jack Vassallo and Lily Capasso; his sister, Althea Beck and her husband, Richard; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Trickett; and his sister Barbara Frenette and her husband, Fernand.

His family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A funeral service will be take place at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Park Cemetery, Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Howard to Habitat for Humanity Choptank, 29349 West Maple Ave, Suite 3, Trappe, MD 21673.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.somersfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Somers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Somers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Burial
Hillcrest Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
(860) 749-8413
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved