Howard R. Trickett, Jr. 92, of Marco Island, Florida, and formerly of Enfield, passed away peacefully in Naples, Florida, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Born in Stafford Springs on Feb. 12, 1928, he was the son of the late Howard R. Trickett Sr. and Anna (Lucas) Trickett and grew up in Somers before moving to Enfield, where he raised his family. Howard was employed by Harry A. Starr and Son for many years before retiring. Along with his wife, he was a member of Hazardville United Methodist Church and later attended Venice United Church of Christ.
Howard is survived by his daughter Bonnie Capasso and her husband, Edward; two grandchildren, Lauren Vassallo and her husband, Joseph and Kyle Capasso and his wife, Lauren; three great-grandchildren, Harper and Jack Vassallo and Lily Capasso; his sister, Althea Beck and her husband, Richard; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Trickett; and his sister Barbara Frenette and her husband, Fernand.
His family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A funeral service will be take place at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Park Cemetery, Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Howard to Habitat for Humanity Choptank, 29349 West Maple Ave, Suite 3, Trappe, MD 21673.
