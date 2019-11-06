Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard W. Bishop. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Howard W. Bishop, 88, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.



He was the beloved husband of 51 years to the late Maria C. (Cassarino) Bishop. Howard was born on Feb. 8, 1931, in Greensburg, Maryland, a son of the late Ira and Nellie (Graybill) Bishop. He resided in Enfield most of his life and in Virginia before that. Howard served our country proudly with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Prior to retiring in 1992 he was employed for 20 years with North Penn Transportation and was a member of the Teamsters Local 671. He was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, and enjoyed gardening.



Howard is survived by a son, Raymond H. Bishop and wife Marie of Enfield; a daughter, Susan Arnold and husband Richard also of Enfield; six grandchildren, Laura, Stacey, Carol, Therese, Joseph, and Brandon; and seven great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife, he was predeceased by three brothers, Edward, Nelson, and Billy Bishop.



His family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Interment with military honors will then take place in the Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.



Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231-4596.



To leave an online condolence message, or more information visit







