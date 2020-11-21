Hubert "Bert" Sweet, 99, of East Hartford passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 12, 2020, surrounded by family.Bert was born in Southbridge, Massachusetts on June 11, 1921, a son of the late William and Leona (Blais) Sweet. Bert proudly served in the United States Army during World War II for which he was decorated with the Bronze Star and Silver Star for his heroic and meritorious service, and gallantry in action. After returning home, Bert met and married the love of his life, Sophie Golen. Bert and Sophie settled in East Hartford where they raised their daughter, Patty. Bert was a graduate of Manchester Trade School & Manchester High School where his name is etched on the Veteran's Wall of Honor. Bert was a longtime loyal employee at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, working 33-plus years before retiring in 1983. Bert was a loving and devoted husband and father, who enjoyed spending time with his family. He also had a passion for camping, which led him to be a co-founder of a privately owned co-op campground in Chaplin that still operates as Cha-Wi-Ma Campground. Not only was he a co-founder of a camp, but Bert knew how to throw a good horseshoe, winning state and regional tournaments with many trophies to show for it, earning the nickname "Dead Ringer.'. Bert and Sophie were faithful communicants of St. Isaac Jogues Church in East Hartford for many years. Bert was an active bowler right up to age 94, most recently at Silver Lanes. He was also actively involved in the East Hartford South End Senior Center for many years. He loved music and played guitar most of his life, picking up on organ lessons in later years. He was an active member of the Manchester Hammond Organ Society and had the thrill of restoring pipe organs.Bert will be dearly missed by his daughter, Patty Quey and her husband, Frank, of Bolton; and Bert's sister, Diane Willis of Manchester; several nieces and nephews, especially Sally Miller Rogers of Windsor, and Suzanne Grela Burke of Westford, Massachusetts who faithfully visited, called or sent cards and letters; as well as numerous cousins of the Curtin, Cummisky, Grady, Donovan and Leonard family clan. Dear friends who called daily, especially Denis Derosier and Mary Simoes of East Hartford, Doris Ennis of Manchester, Joanne Singer of Coventry, and his camping buddy Gladyce Pescetello of the Willimantic area. Bert is predeceased by his parents, and his loving wife, Sophie. The eldest of five children, Bert is also predeceased by his brother Francis Sweet of Long Beach, California, his sister Valerie Richter of the Chicago, Illinois area and his brother William Sweet of Manchester.Bert's family would like to thank all involved in helping Patty get her Daddy home in his final weeks including the VA of Newington, Masonicare Hospice, and Dynamic Touch Homecare of Manchester, with heartfelt appreciation to his live in Aide, Lesa Rowe and Aide Quiandre. In lieu of flowers, donations to these organizations would be appreciated.A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date due to the COVID virus and health safety for all. It is scheduled on what would have been Bert's 100th birthday on June 11, 2021, 9 a.m. at Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, followed by a Mass service and full military honors at St. James Cemetery, Broad Street, Manchester. In addition, a Catholic Memorial service is planned on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m., St. Mary Church, corner of Main Street and Maplewood Avenue, East Hartford for anyone who would like to attend.To leave an online condolence, please visit