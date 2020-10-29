Ida B. Grzyb, 98, formerly of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Savannah Court of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida.She was born on Feb. 7, 1922, in Manchester to the late Stanley and Josephine Majewski. Ida spent most of her life in Manchester before moving to Florida in 2003. She married Henry Joseph Grzyb on May 2, 1942. They were a devoted couple for 64 years before his passing in February of 2007. Ida was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Polish National Catholic Church in Manchester, where she sang in the choir. She was a wonderful dancer and loved dancing the polka with her husband Henry. She was an excellent baker and cook, loved vacationing at Old Orchard Beach in Maine with her children and their friends, and then with her grandchildren. She was a great "Babchi" to her grandchildren, often spoiling them with her delicious milkshakes, French fries, and baked goods. In addition to being a homemaker, Ida also worked as a waitress in her husband's restaurant and ice cream bar, as well as working at Pioneer Parachute, and Pillowtex.Along with her parents and husband, Ida was predeceased by her sister, Jean Luniewski and her husband, Henry; her brother, Stanley Majewski and his wife, Agnes; her brother- and sister-in-law, Stanley and Edith Grzyb; and her brother- and sister-in-law, Ben and Peggy Grzyb. Ida is survived by her three children and their spouses, Henry S. Grzyb and Carol of Shelton, Nancy J. Jenkins and Chris of West Palm Beach, and Alan G. Grzyb and Robie of East Lyme. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Scott Yasharian of Santa Monica, California, Melissa Wood of Duxbury, Massachusetts, Stephen Grzyb of Sunderland, Vermont, Kimi Grzyb of Portland, Oregon, Tracey Hoggatt of Milford, and Tod Grzyb of Tampa, Florida; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Jack Wood, Aiden Yasharian, Rocco, Lucio and Massimo Grzyb, and Tyler and Jake Hoggatt.There will be no calling hours and a private burial will be held at a later date at St. John's PNC Cemetery.To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visitIn lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John's PNC, 23 Golway St., Manchester, CT 06040.