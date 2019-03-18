Ida Barbara (Esteves) Romano, 95, of Suffield, beloved wife of 43 years of the late Joseph J. Romano, died peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019, at a local nursing home.
She was born Feb. 2, 1924, in Ludlow, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Manuel and Teresa (Flesmena) Esteves and resided in Suffield for over 50 years. Ida was employed with Buxton Wallet in Agawam, Massachusetts, and was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Suffield.
Ida leaves her dear niece, Annette DiLorenzo and her husband, Mark, and their children, Anthony (Kala) and Anna (Bryan); and great-great-grandnephew, Luca; sister-in-law, Louise Sarno and her husband, Amedio.
A special thanks to Suffield by the River and The Suffield House for all the compassionate care giving to Ida through out her stay.
The funeral service will be Thursday, March 21, at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Mountain Road, Suffield. Please meet directly at church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Heritage Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 2221, or online at
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019