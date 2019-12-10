Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida M. Andreone. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield Send Flowers Obituary

Ida M. Andreone, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 29, 2019.



Originally from Enfield, she resided in Reading, Massachusetts, for 50 years with her husband Carl, where they were active members at St. Agnes Catholic Church and the Elks Club. Ida was the sixth of nine children born to the late John and Lillian (Alaimo) Porcello.



She is survived by her beloved children, Frank Andreone and his partner, Deanna Coulter, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Katherine Andreone of Bethlehem, Georgia, and Dr. Chris Andreone and his wife, Sharon Andreone, of Sharpsburg, Georgia. She also leaves behind her loving grandchildren, Kimberly, Jennifer (Ben), Kelly, and Katelyn; and her great-grandchildren, Domonique, Vincent, Finley, and Freya. She also leaves one loving sister, Rose Porcello of Enfield, and one sister-in-law, Ruth Porcello of Enfield; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored. She also will be missed by her dog companions, Twinkie and Arrow.



Ida was predeceased by her loving husband, Carl Andreone of 66 years, in March 2014 and her devoted son, John M. Andreone, of Reading, in February 2019. She was predeceased by five brothers, Tony (Dot), James (Clara), Leo, Charles (Margie), and Matthew (Nancy) Porcello; and two sisters, Angelina Brooks Silansky and Lena Scalia Licardo.



Ida graduated from Enfield High School in 1946. She loved traveling to amazing places all around the world with her husband Carl. They lived in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, London, Saudi Arabia, and Massachusetts, and finally, in Georgia so her children could take care of her. She had many hobbies of painting, art, museums, sewing, knitting, and collecting bells from around the world. Ida was a brave survivor of breast cancer three times.



Our Mom made every holiday a special celebration with lifelong traditions. She loved cooking for her family and we regretfully still cannot get her recipes to taste the same. We especially loved her meatballs, her homemade pastina chicken soup, and her many different homemade Christmas cookies that she shared with all our neighbors every year. She loved irises, gazebos, and the family dogs over the years. We will think of her, whenever we smell Youth Dew perfume by Estee Lauder. We know our Dad was waiting for her with a dry martini, with ice and olives on the side. Ida was truly loved and will be forever deeply missed by all of us.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visiting hours to celebrate the lives of Ida Andreone and John Andreone on Friday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A Mass of Christian Burial for both will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. (Please meet at the church.) Burial will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Ida and John's memory may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars



