Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 43 photos Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bridget Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish) 80 Main Street Manchester , CT View Map Burial Following Services St. James Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Idella P. Brunoli, 94, of Naples, Florida and Manchester, wife of the late Fred J. Brunoli Sr., passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Woodlake at Tolland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center surrounded by her family.



She was born on Dec. 6, 1925, in Houlton, Maine, to the late Horace and Hilda (McPherson) Miller.



She is survived by her son, Fred J. Brunoli Jr. and his companion, Laura Curro of Naples; her daughters, Donna M. Brunoli-Conyers and her husband, Ronald, of Manchester, and Cheryl A. Punt of Seattle, Washington; her sister, Doris M. Larocque of West Harftord; and her eight grandchildren, Fred J. Brunoli III, Michael Brunoli and his wife, Sheri, Tricia Kajlik and her husband, Alex, Matthew R. Conyers, Peter T. Conyers, Marisa A. Conyers, Christopher S. Punt and his companion, Vanessa Hunt, and Donna-Marie Frankel and her husband, Dr. Jason Frankel. In addition, she had seven great-grandchildren, Cole J. Brunoli, Nico J. Brunoli, Luca J. Brunoli, Mason L. Kajlik, Adriana E. Kajlik, Lino M. Melillo, and Ronen S. Frankel. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many dear friends.



Idella worked for Pratt & Whitney, Crestfield Convalescent Home, and other small businesses in Manchester. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, St. Bartholomew's Mother's Circle, and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed traveling, going to the movies and the beach, playing golf with Fred and her weekly games of bingo. She also appreciated a good card game and a well-told love story. Most of all, she loved time spent with family and friends. She was at peace when she was with family and friends and talking about their lives. Her favorite days were holidays and family functions where she often made her legendary lasagna and eggplant Parmesan. She loved to laugh and had a spirited personality.



The family thanks the staff at Woodlake at Tolland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their compassion and kindness during Idella's time with them. She grew close with the second shift staff during her time at Woodlake.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish), 80 Main St., Manchester, followed by a burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may join the family on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a .



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Idella P. Brunoli, 94, of Naples, Florida and Manchester, wife of the late Fred J. Brunoli Sr., passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Woodlake at Tolland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center surrounded by her family.She was born on Dec. 6, 1925, in Houlton, Maine, to the late Horace and Hilda (McPherson) Miller.She is survived by her son, Fred J. Brunoli Jr. and his companion, Laura Curro of Naples; her daughters, Donna M. Brunoli-Conyers and her husband, Ronald, of Manchester, and Cheryl A. Punt of Seattle, Washington; her sister, Doris M. Larocque of West Harftord; and her eight grandchildren, Fred J. Brunoli III, Michael Brunoli and his wife, Sheri, Tricia Kajlik and her husband, Alex, Matthew R. Conyers, Peter T. Conyers, Marisa A. Conyers, Christopher S. Punt and his companion, Vanessa Hunt, and Donna-Marie Frankel and her husband, Dr. Jason Frankel. In addition, she had seven great-grandchildren, Cole J. Brunoli, Nico J. Brunoli, Luca J. Brunoli, Mason L. Kajlik, Adriana E. Kajlik, Lino M. Melillo, and Ronen S. Frankel. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many dear friends.Idella worked for Pratt & Whitney, Crestfield Convalescent Home, and other small businesses in Manchester. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, St. Bartholomew's Mother's Circle, and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed traveling, going to the movies and the beach, playing golf with Fred and her weekly games of bingo. She also appreciated a good card game and a well-told love story. Most of all, she loved time spent with family and friends. She was at peace when she was with family and friends and talking about their lives. Her favorite days were holidays and family functions where she often made her legendary lasagna and eggplant Parmesan. She loved to laugh and had a spirited personality.The family thanks the staff at Woodlake at Tolland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their compassion and kindness during Idella's time with them. She grew close with the second shift staff during her time at Woodlake.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish), 80 Main St., Manchester, followed by a burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may join the family on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a .For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations