Illeke M. Monfils, 74, longtime resident of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Parkway Pavilion.
Born in Indonesia, she was the daughter of the late James and Minny (Zoutzeling) Monfils. Illeke left behind a very dear friend of the family and her caregiver, Holly Chaffee. Her adopted family from Blair Manor was very important to her. Illeke loved making crafts. She also had a love for dogs. She appreciated the kind and loving caregivers who treated her at Parkway Pavillion. She was a longtime parishioner of Holy Family Church in Enfield.
Donations in her honor can be made to Parkway Pavilion, Attn: Recreation Fund, 1157 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, at 9 a.m., at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.
