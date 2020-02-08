Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ilona (Szabo) Lengyel. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Wake 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Maurice Church 32 Hebron Road Bolton, , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, Ilona (Szabo) Lengyel, loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79.She was born on Jan. 3, 1941, in Jaszapati, Hungary, to Maria and Jozsef Szabo. After high school she spent time in Budapest working in cafes and learning the art of cooking and baking Hungarian specialties. After moving to the United States, she married Imre Lengyel on May 22, 1971, and raised two children who were very dear to her: son, Attila, and daughter, Ildiko. Earlier in her career she worked at the Hartford Golf Club and more recently was a companion to elderly people. Caring for others and interacting with many of the wonderful families she got to know gave her great joy. The activities she enjoyed the most were cooking, baking and tending to her vegetable and flower gardens. She enjoyed sharing the fruits of her labor with her family and friends, whether hosting friends and family at the house, or operating a stand at the local Manchester farmers market. Ilona was a proud member of the Bolton community over the last 45 years and enjoyed all the town had to offer. She was incredibly devoted to her family and she selflessly spent all her energy ensuring her husband and children had the best life they could have. She very much adored her grandchildren who always put a smile on her face and loved her very much. Ilona was an extremely hard-working person, rarely stopping to rest until her work was done, and someone who never stopped caring for all the people in her life.Ilona was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Pal Szabo. She is survived by her loving husband, Imre; her son, Attila (wife Nicole and grandchildren Tyler, Amelia, and Milena); her daughter, Ildiko (husband Mark and grandchildren Aliena and Alexia); her sister, Margit; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was loved by us all.A wake will be held at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, at 219 West Center St., Manchester on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a funeral service at St. Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road, Bolton, Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m.

