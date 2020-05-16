In loving memory of Judith Rowe, Aug. 24, 1948 – May 8, 2020.



Judith Ann Rowe, 71, of Somers, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Born Aug. 24, 1948, in Hartford, to Earl and Barbara Rowe (Broderick). She leaves behind two daughters, Kimberly Zajac and Katia Perrone; and two grandchildren, Tevin and Gabriella; two brothers, Phillip Rowe, Earl Rowe; and sister, Melanie Jones.



Judy grew up in Colchester, a 1966 graduate of Penney High School, a graduate from the Creative Hair Academy and accepted into the Human Services Program at Castle Junior College. In 1986 Judy moved and settled in New Hampshire where she absolutely loved. Judy was a strong, resilient woman who bravely faced many years living with lupus, heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis, kidney disease, MRSA and was a three-time cancer survivor. Judy was a free spirit who loved music, dancing, nature and was a proud attendee of Woodstock in 1969. Judy was extremely talented and artistic and loved writing, painting, crafting, gardening and her rescue dogs. A lifelong member of AA provided the life mantras she lived by and developed many friendships.



A celebration of life will be held in the summer.









