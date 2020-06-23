In the arms of her husband and surrounded by her children, Jacqueline "Jackie" Couture (Dupuis) passed from this life at her home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.She was born to French Canadian parents Dora and Armand Dupuis on July 25, 1934, in Springfield. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Donald E. Couture; six children and their spouses, Donna and David Pitney, Joanne and Peter Goode, Roy and Andrea Couture, Theresa and Michael Quagliaroli, Tammy and Sal Spadaro, and Donald and Ann Marie Couture. She adored and helped to raise all of her 11 grandchildren, Christy and Michael Quagliaroli, David, Bryan, and Allyson Pitney, Sal and Samantha Spadaro, Peter, Kelsey, and Meaghan Goode, and Landon and Madison Couture. Jackie also cherished her six great-grandchildren, Hailey, Taylor, Evan, Zachary, Liam, and Finn.Jackie was a lifelong homemaker. Fondly known as Jackie, Dear, Mom, Memere, and Grand Memere, she warmly embraced all of these caring roles. She fostered and maintained a loving, supportive home - a quiet center around which her family could grow. It was a welcoming place where everyone would gather, eat a home-cooked meal, swim, or just to enjoy. Her final life lesson was to remind all of us how precious and fragile life truly is. There is a place inside all of us where memories of her will rest and where her soft voice and guidance will echo. It is a place deep inside our hearts where a part of her will forever be a part of us.All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.For online condolences visit