Ingrid E. McGuire

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ingrid E. McGuire.
Service Information
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
(860)-684-2538
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ingrid E. McGuire, 86, of Stafford Springs, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Anfeldt and Dagny (Hansen) Jakobsen. Ingrid was a member of the National Camping Travelers. She loved camping, and used to enjoy knitting, playing cards, and dominoes.

Ingrid is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Thomas McGuire; five children, Thomas McGuire Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, Nancy Hill, David McGuire and his wife, Doreen, Robert McGuire and his partner, Karen Samperi, and Karen Bradway and her husband, Donald; daughter-in-law, Patricia Taylor-McGuire; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Sylvia Davis; sister-in-law, June Jakobsen; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Peter McGuire; son-in-law, Jack Hill; and brothers, Ralph, Frank, and Dagfin Jakobsen.

Her funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs.

Calling hours are Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

For online condolences or directions, please visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.