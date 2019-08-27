Ingrid E. McGuire, 86, of Stafford Springs, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Anfeldt and Dagny (Hansen) Jakobsen. Ingrid was a member of the National Camping Travelers. She loved camping, and used to enjoy knitting, playing cards, and dominoes.
Ingrid is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Thomas McGuire; five children, Thomas McGuire Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, Nancy Hill, David McGuire and his wife, Doreen, Robert McGuire and his partner, Karen Samperi, and Karen Bradway and her husband, Donald; daughter-in-law, Patricia Taylor-McGuire; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Sylvia Davis; sister-in-law, June Jakobsen; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Peter McGuire; son-in-law, Jack Hill; and brothers, Ralph, Frank, and Dagfin Jakobsen.
Her funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs.
Calling hours are Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2019