Irene A. (Wachowski) Kehl 93, of Bolton, passed away at Hartford Hospital on Monday, April 27, 2020.The daughter of the late John and Eva (Leis) Wachowski, she was on born Nov. 7, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan. Irene was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arthur C. Kehl; their daughter, Evannie Kehl Yarnott; and a sister, Helen (Wachowski) D'Auteiul. Irene was reared and educated in Detroit where she worked at Eaton Manufacturing in aircraft war production during World War II. She later moved to Manchester. There she was employed by The Pioneer Parachute Co. She and Arthur were married on May 6, 1946, at St. James Church in Manchester and in 1954 the young family with their daughter, Evannie, moved to Bolton. Irene was a longtime active communicant at St. Maurice Church. She made crafts for the annual Christmas Fair and served in the Share and Care Program. She was also an active member of the Bolton Seniors, where she organized many of the senior trips. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and working in her flower garden. Irene also was known for her excellent cooking and baking. She honored many requests for her recipes in her beautiful penmanship. She enjoyed collecting bells from her various life experiences.Irene is survived by her two grandchildren, Adam Yarnott of Amston, and Jeanine Yarnott of Willington; four great-grandchildren, Austin, Owen, Sam, and Nataliya. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, and Rudolph and Marie Yarnott of Glastonbury.The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Hartford Hospital as well as those at The Glastonbury Healthcare Center, who cared for Irene. She received excellent care from these dedicated people.Burial will be private. A Mass celebrating her life will be announced at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Share and Care Program at St. Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road, Bolton, CT, 06043.For an online memorial guestbook please visit