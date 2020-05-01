Irene A. (Wachowski) Kehl
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene A. (Wachowski) Kehl 93, of Bolton, passed away at Hartford Hospital on Monday, April 27, 2020.

The daughter of the late John and Eva (Leis) Wachowski, she was on born Nov. 7, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan. Irene was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arthur C. Kehl; their daughter, Evannie Kehl Yarnott; and a sister, Helen (Wachowski) D'Auteiul. Irene was reared and educated in Detroit where she worked at Eaton Manufacturing in aircraft war production during World War II. She later moved to Manchester. There she was employed by The Pioneer Parachute Co. She and Arthur were married on May 6, 1946, at St. James Church in Manchester and in 1954 the young family with their daughter, Evannie, moved to Bolton. Irene was a longtime active communicant at St. Maurice Church. She made crafts for the annual Christmas Fair and served in the Share and Care Program. She was also an active member of the Bolton Seniors, where she organized many of the senior trips. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and working in her flower garden. Irene also was known for her excellent cooking and baking. She honored many requests for her recipes in her beautiful penmanship. She enjoyed collecting bells from her various life experiences.

Irene is survived by her two grandchildren, Adam Yarnott of Amston, and Jeanine Yarnott of Willington; four great-grandchildren, Austin, Owen, Sam, and Nataliya. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, and Rudolph and Marie Yarnott of Glastonbury.

The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Hartford Hospital as well as those at The Glastonbury Healthcare Center, who cared for Irene. She received excellent care from these dedicated people.

Burial will be private. A Mass celebrating her life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Share and Care Program at St. Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road, Bolton, CT, 06043.

For an online memorial guestbook please visit

www.holmeswatkins.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 1 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved