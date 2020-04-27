Irene A. (Picard) Ziemnicki, of Enfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 95.
She was born in Cheshire, Massachusetts, and with her family moved to Springfield while still very young. She attended local schools, she graduated from the Springfield High School of Commerce in the 1940s. She became gainfully employed at the former Forbes & Wallace Department Store, the Farmer's Exchange Credit Union, Faber's Furniture, and Vincent's Apparel during her working years. Irene was a faithful communicant of the former St. Joseph Church in Springfield and presently St. Adalbert Church in Enfield.
She was predeceased by her parents, Amos and Louise (Bourdeau) Picard; and her siblings, Floris Concato and Leo Picard. Irene was the devoted and loving wife to her husband, Stanley Ziemnicki Sr. for more than 50 years, before he passed away in 2001. She is survived by her loyal sons, David A. Ziemnicki and Stanley M. Ziemnicki both of Enfield; as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins.
All services are private and Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020