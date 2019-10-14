Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene B. Daigle. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Send Flowers Obituary

Irene B. Daigle, 90, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, with her family by her side.



Irene was born in Norwich, daughter of the late William H. and Bertha (Edwards) Hewett. She spent most of her life in Stafford and married Harold W. Bruce, Jr. in 1947. Together they raised seven children. Having lost her husband in 1987, she later married Donald A. Daigle, who passed away in 2017. Irene spent her working years at N.E.P.C., Home Pride Provisions, Stafford Printers, and she finally retired from the State of Connecticut DMR. She enjoyed playing cards, working in her yard, dining out and trips to Foxwoods with Don and her sister, Pat. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 70 years.



Irene is survived by her daughters, Pamela Bergeron, Paula Dupre and her husband, Ron, Leigh Newton, Kim Bard and her husband, Brian, and Marla Bartholomew and her husband, Steve; and her sons, Barry Bruce and Harold W. Bruce III. She also leaves her sister, Adele "Pat" Ronalter; her brother, Richard Hewitt; and stepchildren, LeeAnn, Steven, and Donald Daigle. Irene was also blessed with 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 26 Auxiliary, 10 Monson Road, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.



There are no calling hours, but a memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, October 20, at noon at the American Legion, 10 Monson Road, Stafford Springs.



Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.



