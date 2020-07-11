Irene Czapienski Dudek, 92, a longtime resident of Suffield, died peacefully in Sun City West, Arizona on June 23, 2020, with her two children and her son-in-law by her side.It's a mystery what happens when someone dies. For the living, life goes on. For the deceased, there are many possibilities. Our mom wanted to start by being buried next to our dad, Walter Dudek, her husband of 50 years, in Enfield. And so she was, on June 29, 2020, at a private family service.Irene was born and raised in Chicopee, Massachusetts, to Polish immigrants. She met Walter, born and raised in Suffield to Polish immigrants, at an Enfield Polish Home dance in 1950. They married the same year and Irene accompanied Walter to Duke Law School, where she reviewed and transcribed his class notes to help him study and obtain his law degree.They returned to Connecticut to work. Irene started an insurance business and Walter opened a law practice in Enfield. Irene also served as law secretary, closing clerk, and office manager at the Dudek law office. She was elected the first female selectman in Suffield. She maintained contact with her six siblings so the families would know each other and their shared heritage. She and Walter enjoyed golf and socializing with friends at Suffield Country Club. She walked, exercised at the gym and practiced her faith at St Adalbert's Church. And she did it all while putting her two children first, helping guide them from grade school to law school and medical school.In later years, as Babci, she provided the same stern but loving guidance to her three grandchildren, who grew up in Enfield. Several years after her husband Walter's death in 2001, she moved to Arizona to live with her daughter and son-in-law in an environment more suited to her health needs. Leigh and Greg, both doctors, attended to her numerous and frequent medical issues and nurtured her innate resilience.Life does go on and where our Mom/Babci is today is a mystery of faith. But the part we know is that she gave us a wonderful life for which we're eternally grateful. While we're on this Earth, we'll miss her dearly. May she rest in love and peace.Irene is survived by her son, Karl Dudek, and daughter-in-law, Susan Warner of Enfield and her daughter, Leigh Dudek Sorokin, and son-in-law, Greg Sorokin of Sun City West, Arizona; three grandchildren, Sam (Alyssa Sussman) Dudek of New York, Matthew Dudek, and Laura (Bryant Girsch) Dudek, both of Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews.Nicholson and Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit