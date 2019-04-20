Irene Elizabeth (Johnson) Moore, age 98, passed away April 7, 2019, at Manchester Manor.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Elizabeth (Johnson) Moore.
Irene was born in Rockville, July 25, 1920. Irene graduated from Manchester High School in 1938 and Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York in 1941. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Manchester Board of Education for 20 years. She was a member of the Manchester Municipal Retirees Association.
Irene's family wishes to thank all of the employees who cared for Irene so wonderfully during her stay at Manchester Manor.
Irene loved all who she came in contact with, especially her bingo and card playing partners as well as many of the other residents along with all four-legged visitors too. Irene was an avid painter and her paintings were a big part of her enjoyment always. She did many paintings throughout her 98 years, including many paintings for her friends at Manchester Manor.
Irene leaves her son, Richard Moore and his wife, Theresa, of Manchester; nephews, Craig Smith and his wife, Laury, of Manchester, Barry Smith of Florida, and niece Karen Smith of Vernon. She is predeceased by her son, William D. Moore (Denny); and her sister, Florence (Smith) King.
Burial was private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111-1593.
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, East Hartford, assisted with arrangements.
To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019