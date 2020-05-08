Irene J. (Wells) Gall, 92, of Woodbridge, Virginia, formerly of Stafford Springs, returned to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 3, 2020.She was born in West Brookfield, Massachusetts, on May 7, 1927, to the late Harrison and Ella (Perry) Wells. She was predeceased by her brother, Emory, and her sister, Ina. Irene retired from Johnson Memorial Hospital in 1987. She was known for her incredible kindness, generosity, and her love of people. She enjoyed playing bingo, word puzzles, card games, coffee, music, singing hymns, and shopping the day away with her friends. She was an avid "gallivanter" and road trips to visit friends and family were a passion. She made friends everywhere she went. Irene and her husband, John, moved to Virginia in 1998 to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren.Irene is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, John Gall Jr.; her four children, Georgianna Lee (Millard) of Harmony, North Carolina, William Bryan (Marie) of Tolland, Kathy Hodgson of Sarasota, Florida, and Jo-Ellen Benson (Granger) of Woodbridge; 10 grandchildren, Fawn, Chrystal, Robert, Sonya, Dawn, Stephanie, Susan, Joseph, Samantha, and Scott; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, at 11 a.m. at Willington Hill Cemetery, Tolland Turnpike, Willington.Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Birmingham Green nursing facility for all the wonderful care and support they gave Irene during her stay. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Birmingham Green Foundation, 8605 Centreville Road, Manassas, VA 20110.To leave a condolence online for the family, or for directions, please visit