Irene Mary (Forand) Kebart.
It is with great sadness that the family of Irene Forand Kebart announces her passing of natural causes, at her home on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the age of 94.
Irene was born July 16, 1925, in Norwich, to Oscar and Mary (Zashut) Forand. Irene was the beloved wife of Victor William Kebart. She worked during World War II as a seamstress for Pioneer Parachute Co. Irene was a strong, determined, self-reliant homemaker, who loved working in her garden. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Irene will be lovingly remembered by her daughter and husband, Diane and Ernest Spira of Mystic, and son, Robert Kebart of Rockville; three surviving sisters and one brother, Mary Abbruzzese and husband, Jerry, of Vernon, April Krieski and husband, Jack, of Vernon, Henrietta Sefraneck of Groton, and Henry Forand of Ellington; four grandchildren, Katherine Kassler-Eggen and husband, Matthew, Robert Haggerty Jr., Sabrina Kebart, Rebecca Kebart; and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service for family members in memory of Irene to be held on Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m., at the family plot at St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Irene to the Vernon Food Bank, Hockanum Valley Community Council.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020