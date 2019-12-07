Irene Obzut, 96, of Manchester, the widow of Walter Obzut, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at home.
She was born in Manchester on Jan. 9, 1923, to the late Antoni and Wladyslawa (Yaworski) Ferrence, who were founding members of St. John's Polish National Catholic Church. Irene was married to Walter for 73 years and was a homemaker all of her life.
Irene is survived by her daughters, Donna Miller and her husband, Dennis and Sheila Capobianco and her husband, Carl both of Manchester; her grandchildren Ryan Miller of Manchester, Craig Capobianco of Manchester, and Keith Capobianco of Austin, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she is predeceased by her sisters Phyllis Plocharczyk, Helen "Lil" Opalach and Janet "Nicky" Dzielinski.
The family would like to offer a note of special thanks to the staff at A Caring Hand.
Irene's family will receive family and friends on Friday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon with a memorial service held at 11:30 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.
Burial in St. John's Polish National Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Polish National Catholic Church, 23 Golway St., Manchester, CT 06042.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019