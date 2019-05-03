Irene R. Clifton, 86, of East Windsor, entered into eternal life April 30, 2019.
She was born April 18, 1933, in East Hartford to the late Joseph and Alice Clifton.
She is survived by her brother, Emery and wife, Laura, of Windsor; and many nieces and nephews. Irene was predeceased by her sisters, Joan Elders, Janet Bentley, Alice Miller, Gail Durossette; and brother, Joseph Clifton.
Irene retired from Knolls Atomic Lab as a technical librarian. She was a member and secretary for the First Congregational Church of East Windsor. She was also a member of the Lions Club of East Windsor and the East Windsor Historical Society. In retirement, Irene volunteered for many charitable endeavors working with many of her friends. She selflessly helped anyone in her family who needed it and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery, East Windsor, Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Congregational Church, (Scantic Church) of East Windsor.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 3 to May 7, 2019