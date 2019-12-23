Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Memorial service 5:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Irma "Georgette" (Gagnon) Schober, 95, of South Windsor, beloved wife of Leroy "Lee" E. Schober for 61 years prior to his passing in 2018, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, in Manchester.



She was born on Nov. 27, 1924, in Fall River, Massachusetts, the daughter of Adelbert J. and Ida Marie Gagnon. Georgette was a graduate of East Hampton High School Class of 1942. Upon graduation, she worked at United Technologies as a legal secretary until 1959 when she had her first child. She volunteered for many years at Johnson Memorial Hospital and Meals on Wheels. She was a Girl Scout leader for her daughters and worked at many blood banks. She also assisted her husband as a legal secretary in his practice, typing hundreds of real estate deeds and other legal documents. She attended St. Mary Episcopal Church in Enfield, and more recently St. John Episcopal Church in Vernon. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, she was a crossword puzzle wizard and an outstanding bowler at the old Enfield Lanes.



Georgette is survived by her son and two daughters, George Schober and his wife, Judy of Somers, Carol Savidge and her husband, Edward of South Windsor, and Janet McTeague and her husband, Liam of South Windsor; her 11 grandchildren, Jacqueline Schober Logan (Brian) and Michael Schober; Kyle, Timothy, Patrick, Brian, Elizabeth and Daniel Savidge, Meghan, Colleen and Erin McTeague; her siblings Lila Farmer, Mariette Kennedy, Norman "Butch" Gagnon, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings Adelbert Gagnon, Lorraine Petraitis, Adrian Gagnon, Robert Gagnon, Constance Saylor and Paul Gagnon.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, followed immediately by a memorial service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 523 Hartford Tpke, Vernon, CT 06066 or Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 565 Ashford Center Rd., Ashford, CT 06278.



For online condolences and guest book, please visit







Irma "Georgette" (Gagnon) Schober, 95, of South Windsor, beloved wife of Leroy "Lee" E. Schober for 61 years prior to his passing in 2018, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, in Manchester.She was born on Nov. 27, 1924, in Fall River, Massachusetts, the daughter of Adelbert J. and Ida Marie Gagnon. Georgette was a graduate of East Hampton High School Class of 1942. Upon graduation, she worked at United Technologies as a legal secretary until 1959 when she had her first child. She volunteered for many years at Johnson Memorial Hospital and Meals on Wheels. She was a Girl Scout leader for her daughters and worked at many blood banks. She also assisted her husband as a legal secretary in his practice, typing hundreds of real estate deeds and other legal documents. She attended St. Mary Episcopal Church in Enfield, and more recently St. John Episcopal Church in Vernon. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, she was a crossword puzzle wizard and an outstanding bowler at the old Enfield Lanes.Georgette is survived by her son and two daughters, George Schober and his wife, Judy of Somers, Carol Savidge and her husband, Edward of South Windsor, and Janet McTeague and her husband, Liam of South Windsor; her 11 grandchildren, Jacqueline Schober Logan (Brian) and Michael Schober; Kyle, Timothy, Patrick, Brian, Elizabeth and Daniel Savidge, Meghan, Colleen and Erin McTeague; her siblings Lila Farmer, Mariette Kennedy, Norman "Butch" Gagnon, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings Adelbert Gagnon, Lorraine Petraitis, Adrian Gagnon, Robert Gagnon, Constance Saylor and Paul Gagnon.The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, followed immediately by a memorial service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 523 Hartford Tpke, Vernon, CT 06066 or Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 565 Ashford Center Rd., Ashford, CT 06278.For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close