Irma "Pat" Wederstrom Jacobson,



1920 – 2019.



"Little Swallow, Fly for me, Fly back home across the sea...." - Halsa Dem Darhemma, Swedish Folk Song



Pat Jacobson, our dear mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019, at age 98 at Brookdale Buckingham in Glastonbury, after spending much of her life in Hartford and Manchester.



Loving and beloved wife of Dr. Charles E. Jacobson, Jr. (1910-2010) of Manchester, Pat enjoyed traveling broadly to experience the people, places, and cultures of the world. After graduating from Bay Path College in 1939, Pat worked in New York City and Hartford. In 1945, she joined the American Red Cross, assigned to a U.S. Army field hospital in Manila, the Philippines, where she assisted our soldiers during their care and rehabilitation. From 1950-1952, Pat served with the U.S. Civil Service in Vienna and Salzburg, Austria; Fontainebleau, France; and Frankfurt, Germany. Upon her return to the U.S., Pat was an executive assistant at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and United Technologies in East Hartford. Gracious and generous in all areas of her life, Pat volunteered with The Hartford Hospital, USO Army-Navy Clubs, Manchester Memorial Hospital Women's Auxiliary, and Child and Family Services. She was a member of the World Affairs Council, Unitarian Church, and Camera Club.



The daughter of the late Gustave A. and Julia Nelson Wederstrom, Pat was predeceased by her brother, Clifford; nephews, Peter and Karl; and grandson, Mark Timothy Jacobson. Pat is survived by nephews Jay and Randy Wederstrom; her stepchildren, Charles Edward Jacobson III (Donis), Wells Case Jacobson (Peg), Dorothy Reid Jacobson (Jon Tumler), and Susan Jacobson Beach (Rob). Her love and gratitude go to seven additional grandchildren, Charles E. Jacobson IV, Margaret Beach Ferron (Nick), Cheyenne Beach (Ben Ristau), Hannah Beach Brown (Aric), Wells Case Jacobson Jr. (Carolyn), Ellen Jacobson Cory (Bryan), and Melanie Jacobson Dennehy (Kevin); three great-nieces and a great-nephew; and seven great-grandchildren.



Pat was especially appreciative of the support she received later in life at The McAuley in West Hartford and Brookdale Buckingham in Glastonbury, and from dear friends Bob and Joy Dorin of Manchester.



Interment will be private at the Swedish Cemetery in Portland.







