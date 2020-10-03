Irving J. Arrowsmith, 90, of Enfield, beloved husband of the late June Arrowsmith, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Born in Enfield, Connecticut on April 12, 1930, he was the son of the late John and Mildred (Thresher) Arrowsmith and was a lifelong resident of Enfield.
Irving worked for Connecticut Light & Power for 35 years before retiring. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing and traveling with family and friends. Irving was most at peace when he was in Vermont, a place very special to him filled with many memories with his wife and family.
He had an incredible spirit, an infectious smile, and a captivating sense of humor that will be fondly remembered. A light has extinguished in this world but his love and legacy will live on with his family.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, June, earlier this year. He leaves his six children, Theodore Arrowsmith and his wife, Carol, of Broad Brook, Bonnie Arrowsmith of Springfield, Massachusetts, Shane Arrowsmith and his wife, Brandy, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Michael Arrowsmith and his wife, Louann, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tami Reilly and her husband, Gregory, of Brimfield, Massachusetts, and Kathleen White and her husband, Robert, of Hudson, New Hampshire; 34 adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Alvin Arrowsmith of Enfield; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by four siblings, John Arrowsmith, Jr., Edna Prickett, Thomas Arrowsmith and Edward Arrowsmith.
His family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 4-6 PM at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial will be held privately. Masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or the American Cancer Society
, 825 Brook St. I-91 Tech Ctr. Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For online condolences, please visitwww.leetestevens.com
.