Irving Richard Rounds, Jr., 67, of Vernon, beloved husband to the late Debra Mary Rounds passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
He was born on June 23, 1952, in Vernon, to the late Elizabeth and Irving Richard Rounds Sr. He was a musician for over 40 years playing all over the East Coast with Tin Star, Midnight Hour, Premonition, and Blue Horizon. He was a coach for many years for the Vernon Women's Youth softball, basketball, and soccer leagues.
He is survived by his son, Jason Rounds and his wife, Tia, of Hebron; his daughter, Beth Tedford and her husband, Rick, of Stafford; his two granddaughters, Micaela and Gianna Rounds; his grandson, Benjamin Rounds; Grandma Terry; his grand-dogs, Walker and Dakota; his grand-horse, Fiona; and many close family friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Debra, of 45 years.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Sunday, Nov. 3, between 10 a.m. and -noon at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT, 06111.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019