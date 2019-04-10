Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irving Ronald "Moose" Trinks. View Sign

Irving Ronald "Moose" Trinks, 86, of South Windsor, husband of over 62 years to the love of his life Nancy (Tuller) Trinks, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family April 8, 2019.



Born in East Hartford, Aug. 29, 1932, one of 10 children to the late William Harry and Emma (Dixon) Trinks. He loved sports and was a standout three sport athlete (football, basketball, and baseball) for the 1951 East Hartford High School Hornets and went on to play semi-professional football with the Hartford Charter Oaks.



He proudly served his country in the Korean War aboard the L.S.T. 400 during his enlistment in the U.S. Navy, and was a communicant of The Wapping Community Church. He worked as an equipment installer for Western Electric and AT&T for over 35 years, retiring over 30 years ago. He particularly loved watching the Cleveland Browns football and UConn women's basketball teams, spending time at his property in Vermont, and especially time spent outdoors working around the house and on his lawn. Raised in East Hartford, he was a resident of South Windsor since 1957.



Along with his loving wife Nancy, he is survived by his four beloved sons, Ronald Trinks and his fiancé, Cindy Perrault, of Vernon, David Trinks of Franklin, Massachusetts, Scott Trinks and his wife, Sheila, and James Trinks of South Windsor; five adored grandchildren, Jared and his wife, Jessica, Jenna, Kaitlyn, Matthew, and Bryan; and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Gavin. He leaves a brother, Richard of Stonington; his two brothers-in-law, Stanley Tuller and Edward Jarow of East Hartford; a sister-in-law, Joyce Kelley and her husband, William, of Harpswell, Maine; close friend, Debbie Hay of South Windsor; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by three brothers, William "Bill" Trinks, Robert "Bob" Trinks, Frederick "Fred" Trinks, all of East Harford; and five sisters, Evelyn Jarow of East Hartford, Barbara Mellott of Glastonbury, Beverly Bores of Broad Brook, Lois Gigure of Bradenton, Florida, and June Green of East Hartford.



Service will be held at Wapping Community Church 1790 Ellington Road, South Windsor, Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Wapping Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wapping Community Church Mission Trip.



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.



