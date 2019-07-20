Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabella M. (Nordquist) Pekanus. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish- St. Bartholomew Church 736 E. Middle Tpke Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Isabella was born in Norwood, Massachusetts, on June 28, 1913, daughter to Domeamic and Kouiderka (Moarcele) Nordquist. Isabella grew up in Massachusetts before moving to Connecticut. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends whenever she had the chance. Isabella and her husband had a love for German Shepherds. They had a number of them they took care of over the years. Isabella was a member of the former Lithuanian Club in Manchester and she was also a communicant of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish-St. Bartholomew Church.



Isabella is survived by her dear friends, Diane Murphy and her husband, Dick of Manchester; her niece, Stephanie Natkus of Rochester, New York; and her neighbor, Peg McCowen; as well as many other loving neighbors and friends. In addition to her husband, Frank, she was predeceased by her parents and brotherm Stanley Nordquist.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish- St. Bartholomew Church, 736 E. Middle Tpke., Manchester. Guests are asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.



To leave an online message of condolence, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com



