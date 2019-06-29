Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for It is with great sadness that we announce the passing "Leo" (Lombard) Majowitz. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, sister, aunt, and friend, Joyce M. Carrier Majowitz. Joyce passed peacefully surrounded by family on the morning of June 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born in Vermont, Oct. 2, 1935, to Ami "Leo" and Mary "Agnes" (Lombard) Carrier. She married her longtime friend and love, Theodore J. Majowitz Sr., Nov. 22, 1961. She was a loving wife and full-time mother to her children. She later worked at Cohoes, making lifetime friendships. She was always cooking or baking and was known for her dozens of delicious cookies at Christmas time. She enjoyed trips to Vermont for class reunions and to take in the foliage. She liked playing cards, entertaining her friends, watching game shows, and loved shopping on QVC to get great bargains for her family and friends. Everyone that knew Joyce loved her.



Joyce is survived by her devoted son with whom she made her home, Theodore J. Majowitz Jr.; her daughter, Janis Croteau and her husband, William; her cherished granddaughter, Maeghan Majowitz; her grandsons, Dominic, Lucas, Max, and Simon Barone; and a special grand-dogs, Hollywood and Brody. She also leaves behind her loving sisters, Barbara Marshall and her husband, Warren, Beverly Majowitz, Sandra Dustin; and her favorite brother, Bruce "Tony" Carrier and his wife, Pam. Joyce had a special place in her heart for her extended "son" Alan Gero and his wife, Kate. She was also affectionately Gramma Joyce to Austin and Taylor Gero. In addition to her husband of 45 years, Theodore J. Majowitz Sr., she was predeceased by a son, Roger Majowitz. She had many loving nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends that will miss her dearly.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, CT 06082.



A celebration of life along with burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery 1558 King St., Enfield, at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8.



