It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Arthur E. Spielman Jr., beloved husband of Shirley Holmes Spielman of 65 years, a father, brother, uncle, grandfather, neighbor, and friend.



His seven children were the light of his life and raising them on the farm was his pride and joy: Arthur and Eloise Spielman III of Baltic, Dawn and Tim Pindell of Canterbury, Dale and Margaret Spielman of Crystal, Minnesota, Tina and Joe Rainville of Hanover, Gretchen and Jeff Brown of Lebanon, Kathy and Tom Mancarella of South Windsor, and Heidi and Joe Morse of Norwich. He had 18 grandchildren, whom he taught how to drive a tractor, feed calves, harvest the crops or balance the budget. His 16 great-grandchildren shared with him love and enjoyment in the garden, planting and harvesting the vegetables, as well as trips out for ice cream and to the beach.



Family was an important factor in his life and he delighted in being connected with his cousins, nieces, and nephews throughout New England and the states.



He had close relationships with numerous friends and community members, which were always cherished.



Art was born in Hartford on Sept. 20, 1934, to the late Agnes and Arthur E. Spielman. He is survived by his sister, Janet Prior, of South Windsor. He is also predeceased by his brother, Robert Spielman, of Reno, Nevada.



Art graduated from Ellsworth High School, where he excelled in academics and was a member of the basketball and track teams while also working at the family dairy farm in Ellington. He graduated with an associate's degree in agriscience from the University of Connecticut, Ratcliffe Hicks School of Agriculture. After marrying Shirley in 1955, he relocated with his beloved city girl to the country following his love for dairy farming to the town of Sprague, where he purchased a small dairy farm in 1956.



He was a hard working farmer expanding and improving the property and operations, relying on the neighborhood kids and his own children to turn the small farm into a major dairy operation; growing the herd from a few dozen cows to several hundred, along with the planting and harvesting of crops and custom harvesting in support of his fellow farmers.



He was a kind neighbor who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone stopping by for conversation. Winters were quieter on the farm, which gave him time for family and community involvement. Art was active in the town serving on the Board of Education, Planning and Zoning, Inlands & Wetland committee, and was an active member of the Farm Bureau and 4-H. He guided all his children toward an agricultural high school and supported the Future Farmers of America. He received the Green Pastures Award and Outstanding Young Farmer Award from the state of Connecticut. He was a member of Jaycees in the town of Norwich.



Even during retirement, after 65 years, he continued to be active on the family farm guiding his son, grandsons, and great-grandchildren with wisdom and wit. Art's amazing legacy will live on for years to come through his family, friends, neighbors, and all that knew him.



A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The current services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please support your local farm and farm stands. Drink Milk!









