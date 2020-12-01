It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of Anna M. Ruggiero age 96 of Raleigh North Carolina, formerly of Enfield, widow of Leonard Ruggiero. Anna entered into the eternal peace of God's infinite mercy on Nov. 14, 2020.
Anna was born in Springfield to Alessandro and Filomena (Sclendi) Cardano, she was the 10th of 13 children. Anna always found a way to speak directly to you with her genuine words. Her family was continually on her mind and in her heart. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt enjoying sewing and cooking along with being a lifelong Red Sox fan.
Anna is survived by her remaining sister Jean Foresi Allan of West Springfield; as well as her children and their spouses, John and Susan Ruggiero of Brewster, Massachusetts, Dolores and James Thorpe of Clayton, North Carolina and Peter and Jeanne Ruggiero of Westerly, Rhode Island. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Steven and his wife, Melisa Ruggiero and their children Alana, Evan, Leonardo and Isabella; Alexander Ruggiero and Anna Ruggiero; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Frank and Loretta Ruggiero of Suffield; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health issue services will be private. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence for the family please go towww.brownememorialchapels.com
orwww.mclaurinatpinecrest.com