1/1
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the p Ruggiero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share It's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of Anna M. Ruggiero age 96 of Raleigh North Carolina, formerly of Enfield, widow of Leonard Ruggiero. Anna entered into the eternal peace of God's infinite mercy on Nov. 14, 2020.

Anna was born in Springfield to Alessandro and Filomena (Sclendi) Cardano, she was the 10th of 13 children. Anna always found a way to speak directly to you with her genuine words. Her family was continually on her mind and in her heart. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt enjoying sewing and cooking along with being a lifelong Red Sox fan.

Anna is survived by her remaining sister Jean Foresi Allan of West Springfield; as well as her children and their spouses, John and Susan Ruggiero of Brewster, Massachusetts, Dolores and James Thorpe of Clayton, North Carolina and Peter and Jeanne Ruggiero of Westerly, Rhode Island. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Steven and his wife, Melisa Ruggiero and their children Alana, Evan, Leonardo and Isabella; Alexander Ruggiero and Anna Ruggiero; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Frank and Loretta Ruggiero of Suffield; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health issue services will be private. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to

www.brownememorialchapels.com

or

www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved