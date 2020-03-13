Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack I. Smith. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack I. Smith from Manchester passed away at his home on Saturday, March 7, 2020, after a long illness.



Jack was born Jan. 9, 1941, to Leslie and Margaret (Bean) Smith in Augusta, Maine, and was the oldest of six children. Jack spent his childhood in Somers, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. After his naval service, Jack moved to Manchester in the late 1950s with his family. Jack moved to Tampa, Florida, with Carolyn Bender, marrying in the winter of 1974. In 1976, Jack and Carolyn moved to Plant City, Florida, to start a family, where his three boys were born. In the summer of 1985, Jack moved his family to Manchester, where much of his family still resided.



Jack was a mysterious man with an infectious smile and a presence like no other. Jack spent his life as a mechanic of all types, whether it was building racecars, motorcycles, or go-carts for his kids, he was a master in his trade. Jack spent the last of his career working for The Andrew Ansaldi Co. of Manchester before retiring. Jack enjoyed spending his free time with friends at The Zipser Club in Manchester where he was an active member for 35 years, riding motorcycles, buying rip tickets, and attending racing events. You could always find him with a cold beer in his hand watching an NHRA drag race or listening to The Animals "House of the Rising Sun" saying "Get me a beer while you're up." Jack was unique, he was simple and rough.



Jack divorced from Carolyn in the winter of 1992, where he then met his wife of 23 years, Belinda Wing, marrying in the summer of 1997. Jack and Belinda shared many of the same interests, which made their love for each other thrive.



Jack is survived by his loving wife, Belinda; and children, Lisa Beaulieu, Elizabeth Molitor, John Bender, Jack Smith Jr., Jason Smith, and Donald Smith; his siblings, Nancy Hassett, Susan Brainard, Kathy Lehmus, and Donald Smith; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jack was predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Margaret; his sister, Linda Levielle; and his lifelong friend, Roy Burnham of Manchester.



We would like to thank Belinda for her years of selfless giving to care for our father during his time of illness. Your caring support for him during a time that would break anybody to the core, showed your true love for him. For that, we thank you. We would like to thank the great crews from Manchester Fire Rescue EMS for your help during our family's hardest time, for helping a stubborn man that has never asked for help from anybody, and for always being compassionate, professional, and helpful. Dad, you gave us more than you will ever know, you are finally at peace and your memory will be carried on for a lifetime. Rest easy.



Services for Jack will be private at the discretion of the family.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020

