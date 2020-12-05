Jack R. Hexter II, 78, of Tolland, husband of 56 years to Jean W. Hexter, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.



He was born in South Bend, Indiana on June 20, 1942, to Jack and Corinne Hexter. Jack grew up in South Bend and later moved to Rhode Island where he graduated high school. Jack attended Tri-State College in Angola, Indiana where he received his degree in aeronautical engineering. Jack's career in aviation was with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, where he was employed until retirement.



Jack was the father of Shelley Smith (deceased) and husband, Matt; Craig Hexter and his wife, Tricia. He was grandfather to Aaron, Justin, and Ashley Smith and Ryan, Colin and Madeline Hexter. He is also survived by his sister Jill (Hexter) DeGregorio and his brother in-law, Edward DeGregorio, their sons Jason and Scott; and a great-niece and -nephew.



Jack will be remembered for his love of travel, food, aviation, fishing, hunting, trains, birds, and most of dogs of all kinds. In retirement, he was often found walking his own dogs or ensuring the neighborhood animals were well cared for with treats.









