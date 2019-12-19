Jacob A. Fraser

Jacob A. Fraser, 29, of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

He was born in Rockville, May 18, 1990, to Colin and Traci Fraser. Growing up in East Windsor, Jacob enjoyed most sports, thriving at soccer and basketball during his junior high school time. He was a former employee at Chuck E. Cheese in Manchester. He attended Windham Tech High School until his junior year, where he was involved in an unfortunate motor vehicle accident that left him needing continual care.

Besides his parents, Jacob is survived by his siblings, Crystal Cooke, Loreen Fraser, Tom Fraser, and Kaylee Gemme; his paternal grandfather, James Fraser; his maternal grandparents, Henry and Claudia Fossett; seven nieces and nephews; and many extended family members.

Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor. All service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019
