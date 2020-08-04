Jacqueline B. Ouellette, 88, a longtime resident of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in Hartford on July 7, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Helen (Woods) Baker. She graduated from Bulkeley High School with the Class of 1950. Jackie worked as a bookkeeper for one of the largest law firms in the state at the time, and worked her way up to human resources manager. She retired as the administrative assistant to the president of the bank. Jackie, along with her husband, Lester, were longtime members of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, later Holy Trinity Episcopal, for over 60 years. She served the church as a bookkeeper for many years as well as a member of the Vestry. Jackie was a member of the Emblem Club of the Elks for over 40 years, and also enjoyed her time with the Abbewood Book Club.
In her earlier years, she and Lester loved to travel extensively and enjoyed many cruises to places like North Africa, Alaska, Europe, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. A loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, cherished sister and friend, Jackie will be missed by so many who had the honor of knowing her.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lester, in 1999, as well as her brother, Bernard Baker. She leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, David Ouellette and his wife, Maureen, and Scott Ouellette and his wife, Elaine, all of Enfield; two grandchildren, Daniel Ouellette and his partner, Miranda, and Elizabeth Mathieson and her husband, Andy; three step-grandsons, Scott Herron, Christopher Herron and his wife, Patricia, and Sean Herron and his wife, Kaley; seven step-great grandchildren; her sister, Susan Burbank, and her husband, Mark, of Southington; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Her family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A graveside service will take place on Friday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. at Enfield Street Cemetery, Route 5, Enfield. Social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Foundation, www.als.org
