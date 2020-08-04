1/1
Jacqueline B. Ouellette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline B. Ouellette, 88, a longtime resident of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Hartford on July 7, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Helen (Woods) Baker. She graduated from Bulkeley High School with the Class of 1950. Jackie worked as a bookkeeper for one of the largest law firms in the state at the time, and worked her way up to human resources manager. She retired as the administrative assistant to the president of the bank. Jackie, along with her husband, Lester, were longtime members of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, later Holy Trinity Episcopal, for over 60 years. She served the church as a bookkeeper for many years as well as a member of the Vestry. Jackie was a member of the Emblem Club of the Elks for over 40 years, and also enjoyed her time with the Abbewood Book Club.

In her earlier years, she and Lester loved to travel extensively and enjoyed many cruises to places like North Africa, Alaska, Europe, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. A loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, cherished sister and friend, Jackie will be missed by so many who had the honor of knowing her.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lester, in 1999, as well as her brother, Bernard Baker. She leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, David Ouellette and his wife, Maureen, and Scott Ouellette and his wife, Elaine, all of Enfield; two grandchildren, Daniel Ouellette and his partner, Miranda, and Elizabeth Mathieson and her husband, Andy; three step-grandsons, Scott Herron, Christopher Herron and his wife, Patricia, and Sean Herron and his wife, Kaley; seven step-great grandchildren; her sister, Susan Burbank, and her husband, Mark, of Southington; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Her family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A graveside service will take place on Friday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. at Enfield Street Cemetery, Route 5, Enfield. Social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Foundation, www.als.org.

For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Enfield Street Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved