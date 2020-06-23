Jacqueline "Jackie" (Dupuis) Couture
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In the arms of her husband and surrounded by her children, Jacqueline "Jackie" Couture (Dupuis) passed from this life at her home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

She was born to French Canadian parents Dora and Armand Dupuis on July 25, 1934, in Springfield. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Donald E. Couture; six children and their spouses, Donna and David Pitney, Joanne and Peter Goode, Roy and Andrea Couture, Theresa and Michael Quagliaroli, Tammy and Sal Spadaro, and Donald and Ann Marie Couture. She adored and helped to raise all of her 11 grandchildren, Christy and Michael Quagliaroli, David, Bryan, and Allyson Pitney, Sal and Samantha Spadaro, Peter, Kelsey, and Meaghan Goode, and Landon and Madison Couture. Jackie also cherished her six great-grandchildren, Hailey, Taylor, Evan, Zachary, Liam, and Finn.

Jackie was a lifelong homemaker. Fondly known as Jackie, Dear, Mom, Memere, and Grand Memere, she warmly embraced all of these caring roles. She fostered and maintained a loving, supportive home - a quiet center around which her family could grow. It was a welcoming place where everyone would gather, eat a home-cooked meal, swim, or just to enjoy. Her final life lesson was to remind all of us how precious and fragile life truly is. There is a place inside all of us where memories of her will rest and where her soft voice and guidance will echo. It is a place deep inside our hearts where a part of her will forever be a part of us.

All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

For online condolences visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved