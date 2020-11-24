Jacqueline Elizabeth "Jackie" (St. Peter) Birmingham, 82, of Tolland, formerly of Manchester, passed away from dementia with family by her side on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Ralph Birmingham.
Jackie was born on Feb. 9, 1938, in Enfield, Maine to the late Henry and Gertrude (Mackin) St. Peter of Lincoln, Maine. On June 17, 1957, Ralph and Jackie were married. Ralph served in the United States Marines Corps from 1957-1960 and then accepted a job at Pratt and Whitney, which led to them moving from Maine to Connecticut. Jackie stayed home to raise her children. She was employed by multiple nursing homes in the area and retired from Salmon Brook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Glastonbury. Jackie loved working with the seniors and enjoyed visiting their rooms and delivering treats to all the residents!
She got her driving license late in life, and her first car was a two-door Subaru sports car. She enjoyed embroidery, knitting, crossword puzzles, camping, her beloved Scottish terriers over the years, and being with her family. She will be remembered for her singing, dancing, amazing cleaning skills, and contagious laugh.
Jackie is survived by her husband Ralph; and daughter Jerri DeBacco and husband, Greg, of Tolland and son Glenn Birmingham and wife, Diane, of Vernon. Jackie is survived by her sister, Barbara Gillott and her husband, Michael, of Palm Coast, Florida; and predeceased by her brother, Richard and wife, Leta St. Peter, of Livermore Falls, Maine. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sabrina Salerno and husband, Steven, of Tolland and William "Billy" DeBacco and fiancée, Shannon Bay, of South Windsor; and great-grandchildren, Lawson and Taya Salerno.
Jackie's family would like to express our gratitude to the amazing staff at Woodlake of Tolland and we thank you for treating her like family.
A private memorial service will be held on Jan. 7, 2021, at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
To leave a memory or message of condolence for the family please visitwww.holmeswatkins.com