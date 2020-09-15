Jacqueline June (Reynolds) Brookins, 90, of Enfield, beloved wife of 55 years to the late Robert Brookins, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
She was born in Danvers, Massachusetts on June 2, 1930, to the late John and Vera (Soper) Reynolds. Jacqueline was a graduate of Danvers High School and received her RN degree from Beverly Hospital. She married her husband Robert and the two were blessed with two daughters. The couple raised their family in Enfield and later moved to Somers. Jacqueline worked as a registered nurse at Baystate Hospital, and as a nursing supervisor for local nursing homes. She was very proud of her profession, and was equally proud that her children also chose to become registered nurses. Jacqueline loved spending time with her family, reminiscing about her past, and sitting outdoors watching over the gardens, the trees, and the birds. She took great comfort in studying with and becoming a member of the Jehovah Witness Faith. She especially loved to socialize with all the Kingdom Hall members, and even though she found it confusing at times, had even begun to get the hang of using Zoom for attending Sunday services.
Jacqueline is survived by her two daughters, Robin Brookins of Enfield, and Kathleen Ravosa and her husband, Frank, of Enfield; her five grandchildren, Michael Shevock, Jason Kirchmeier, Katy Helbig and her husband, Tyler, Dan Ravosa and Ryan Ravosa; her nephew, Patrick Dalton and his fiancée, Diane; her adopted grandnieces, Nicole (Ravosa) Smith and Jacqueline (Ravosa) Perry; her dear friend and caregiver, Jessica Sosa; and her beloved cat, Moo. In addition to her loving husband, Robert, she was predeceased by her sister, Marilyn Aulson.
Jacqueline's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Somers Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Enfield Food Shelf, 96 Alden Ave., Enfield, CT 06082, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
For online condolences, please visitwww.leetestevens.com