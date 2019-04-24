Guest Book View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee Cavanaugh, the beloved wife of Michael Cavanaugh, passed away after a brief illness Saturday, April 20, 2019.



Jackie was born in Norwich, England, Feb. 22, 1957. She was the daughter of Don Cloyd and Anne Beddow. Jackie was employed for many years at Smith Brothers Insurance Co., formerly known as The Carillo Insurance Co., where she served many local citizens who considered her family because of the personal care she gave to them. Above everything else, Jackie loved her family; she and Mike had a special marriage for over 35 years. They both enjoyed raising their family surrounded with food, friends, support, caring for animals, and lots of love.



Jackie was known far and wide for her huge smile, infectious laugh, and even bigger heart. She never met a stranger, whether it be a human or an animal. She was the matriarch and rock for her family and everyone turned to her in times of need. She was an avid reader and loved to cook, clean, and care for everyone. As her mom always said, "Oh, how we laughed!" Nothing made her happier than to have her family gathered in her home around the kitchen, laughing and chatting.



She'll be missed by so many friends that she met along the way, but especially by her beloved husband, Michael; her daughters, Alexis and Melissa; her grandson, Christopher; and nephew, Jonathan; her sister, Amy and her spouse, Jeffrey; her sister, Kathryn and her spouse, Charles; her brother, Robert and his spouse, Francine; her stepdad, Robert and his spouse, Micki; her uncle and aunt, Dean and Diane; her aunts, Lita and Nettie; and her many nieces and nephews, neighbors, and friends. She was the boss of all of us and we loved every minute of it. Fly high Jackie, we will miss you every minute of every day, forever.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral service for Jackie will be celebrated at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions in Jackie's memory may be made to the ASPCA Foundation.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit



www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com







