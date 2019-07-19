Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline M. Castonguay. View Sign Service Information Lajoie Funeral Home 118 High St. Van Buren , ME 04785 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lajoie Funeral Home 118 High St. Van Buren , ME 04785 View Map Visitation 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM Lajoie Funeral Home 118 High St. Van Buren , ME 04785 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bruno-St. Remi Catholic Church Van Buren , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline M. Castonguay, 80, died peacefully Tuesday evening, July 16, 2019, at a Bangor hospital.



She was born May 6, 1939, in Van Buren, Maine, daughter of the late Alec and Emelie (Roy) Lavoie. She worked as a nurse's aide at Borderview Rehab and Living Center for over 20 years. She also worked at the former Van Buren Pizza House and as a bartender at the former Yacht Club. She was member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 49, Van Buren, and the Columbiettes. Jackie enjoyed going to local bingo games, busying her hands with knitting, and playing her games on her tablet. She was often seen with her family and friends during nightly card games.



She is survived by seven children, Marlene Levesque and her longtime companion, David Morrow, of Van Buren, Theresa Duggins and her husband, Chuck, of Spanaway, Washington, Rose Nuttall and her husband, Don, of Levant, Maine, Andre Castonguay Jr. and his companion, Diane Tracy, of Van Buren, Linda Cote and her fiancé, Alan Chittenden, of Suffield, Claude Castonguay and his partner, Daniel Down, of Biddeford, Maine, and Norman Castonguay and his wife, Joanne, of Stafford Springs; three siblings, James Lavoie of Caribou, Maine, Philip Lavoie and his wife, Lorraine, of Mapleton, Maine, and Esther Chamberland of West Hartford; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Jackie was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Andre Castonguay in 2003; and four siblings, Ann Picard, Rena Dubay, Robertine Boucher, and Hector Lavoie.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Bruno-St. Remi Catholic Church, Van Buren.



Relatives and friends may greet the family Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday morning 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Lajoie Funeral Home, 118 High St., Van Buren. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Auxilliary, PO Box 585, Van Buren, ME 04785 or to the Columbiettes, 284 Main St., Van Buren, ME 04785.



