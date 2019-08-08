Jacqueline M. Donnelly (1933 - 2019)
  • "So sorry to hear about your mom. We will all miss her. She..."
    - KAREN FREDA
  • "I so enjoyed working with Jackie we were a great team. So..."
    - Dale Nelson (Grabowski)
  • "I AM THINKING OF YOU AT THIS TIME. MY FAMILY AND I SEND OUR..."
  • "So sorry for your loss. You are in thoughts."
    - Melanie Moir
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT
06096
(860)-623-3498
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Jacqueline M. Donnelly, 86, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late John "Jack" A. Donnelly Jr., passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by family.

Born in Willimansett, Massachusetts, Feb. 11, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Blanche (Paul) Delude and grew up in Willimansett and Chicopee Falls before moving to Windsor Locks. She worked for Hamilton Standard, the Bradley Airport duty-free shop, wrote a column for the Windsor Locks local paper for many years, and retired from Dr. Richard Colo's optometrist's office as the office manager, a job she loved and held for decades.

Jackie and Jack were longtime and active communicants of St. Mary Church. Her children fondly remember her as the kindest person they've ever known. She had a calming presence about her and made everyone feel like they were special and loved. She was a voracious reader, an avid gardener, a UConn women's and men's basketball fan, and a great cook. All of her hobbies and interests were summed up in her love of people. She had a special gift of hospitality wherever she went. A beautiful spirit has touched this world in a profound way and life is better because Jacqueline was a part of our lives.

She is lovingly remembered by her five children, Susan McNally, John A. Donnelly III, Kathleen Donnelly, Thomas Donnelly, and Carole Donnelly; her devoted grandson, Ryan McNally; and her two siblings, Louise and Harry Delude. Besides her husband Jack, who predeceased her in 2011, she was predeceased by her stepmother, Agnes Delude; her brother, Paul Delude; her son-in-law, Chris McNally; and her grandson, Chris McNally Jr.

Her family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.

Her funeral will take place Monday, Aug. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home with a procession to St. Mary Church for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

For online condolences, please visit

www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2019
