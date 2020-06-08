Jacqueline Susan (LeClerc) Woodward, 102, of Enfield, beloved wife of 48 years to the late George Woodward, peacefully passed away at Evergeen Healthcare on Sunday, June 7, 2020.She was born in Beauport, Quebec on April 4, 1938, the daughter of the late Pierre R. LeClerc and Antonia (Huot) LeClerc. She enjoyed a long career as a bilingual secretary, first at IBM and later at Combustion Engineering. Outside of work she enjoyed knitting and sewing. She was known as an excellent seamstress and for her wonderful sense of humor. She and her late husband George were longtime residents of Enfield. Following George's passing, she made her home at St Joseph Residence where she was an active member of St Joseph Church.Jacqueline is survived by her niece, Louise McCoy of Mountainville, New York; her nephews, Marc Cohen and his wife, Evelyn, and daughter Emily of Slingerlands, New York, and John Lacey and his family of Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews in Quebec. In addition to her loving husband George, she was predeceased by her eight siblings.Services and burial will be private.Donations in Jacqueline's memory may be made to, Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph's Residence, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit